Bruno Fernandes reveals why doctor once BLAMED him for forcing Barcelona star Raphinha to do extra shooting practice that led to injury

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that his work ethic once led to a Sporting CP doctor blaming him for injuring Barcelona star Raphinha.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes was talking about his ability to withstand a huge workload of games. The midfielder has featured in all but two of United's 49 matches this season and he told Sky Sports that it's something he is used to – even if that mentality landed him in hot water in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes said: "I was one of the first players in Portugal to play 56 games for the club in one season. At the end of training, I was always doing some extra shooting and the doctor was knocking at the window telling me to come inside.

"We had Raphinha at the time, he's now at Barcelona, and he stayed with me one time doing some shooting and got injured after two games. The doctor said to me: 'This is your fault, you pushed them to stay with you and now he's injured.'

"I can do it, I'm physically available to do it. I don't know if I have any secrets - my mother and father will know - but they made me in a way that I can be available for every game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With players dropping like flies at Old Trafford, United will be looking to draw on Fernandes' durability as they continue to play in three different competitions, having already gone all the way in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? A host of bizarre events befell United after Fernandes left the field against Sevilla on Thursday night, with Erik ten Hag making all five subs before Lisandro Martinez had to leave the field injured. The Red Devils visit struggling Nottingham Forest on Sunday before the return meeting with the Liga side in the Europa League on April 20.