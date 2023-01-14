Bruno Fernandes has revealed he wanted to know Manchester United's vision before signing a new deal with the club back in April 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder signed a new deal with the club in April 2022 and extended his stay by one more year. His current contract now runs until 2026 with option for an additional 12 months to be added on. But Fernandes did want to know about the club's plans going forward before signing on the dotted lines.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Fernandes said: "So I had a conversation last year with the club when everyone knew that Ralf (Rangnick) was not the coach for the future and when the club decides that I spoke to the club and I said I want to be a solution for the club, I want to be helpful for the club, but I also want to know where we are going. Is there a plan, is there a future? This was before I signed my new contract because I said to the club, obviously money is important, no one can hide that, it’s always important to earn more and more and more in football or life, whatever job you do, you always want to have the best for yourself.

"But at that time, for me I said I’m on good money, I don’t want a new contract without knowing that we have a good future in the club. I want to know where we are going, I don’t need to know who the manager is, but I want to know just as a club, do you think we have a future? Do you have a plan for the future? What are your thoughts on where we can go? What does the club want? Does the club want to achieve trophies or does the club want to build something to go to the Champions League?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added: "The club has said they have a plan, this is what they want, we agree with you that the level of the club has to be better than it has been in the past, we can achieve much more, we can do much more and that’s why I have never had my head out of here but just making sure the club is still in the same direction that it was when I signed.

"(I spoke to) John (Murtough) and Darren Fletcher because they’re the people who are closer for the players to talk to. So that was the conversation I had with them, to understand that the aim for the club is still the same they said to me when I signed in 2020."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO FERNANDES? Fernandes will be seen in action on Saturday as Erik ten Hag's side take on rivals Manchester City in a crucial Premier League derby clash.