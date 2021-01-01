Broos: Why new Bafana Bafana coach's comments suggest World Cup qualification is unlikely

The 69-year-old Belgian, who won the 2017 Afcon with Cameroon, was on Wednesday announced as the new South African national team coach

The appointment of Hugo Broos seemingly has all the makings of a long-term project, rather than a short-term fix aimed at getting Bafana Bafana to the 2022 World Cup.

For starters, it seems that Broos will get a free hit at the World Cup qualifiers, which begin in June this year.

He pretty much said as much himself in his first address to the media:

“After South Africa did not qualify for the Afcon, this is the moment to start to rebuild a younger team – which may have some difficulties to qualify for the next World Cup – but will be ready maybe to play an important role one year later in Afcon.”

It would certainly make no sense to give Broos a five-year contract and then fire him after failing to take Bafana to the World Cup after just six qualifying games.

Even more so when considering that South Africa are in the same group as Ghana, who only a few months ago, beat them to qualify for the next Afcon. The other two sides in the group, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia will be no push-overs either and the hopes of Bafana going to Qatar next year are starting to look pretty remote.

Is it the right decision?

As much as it will pain South African football fans, theoretically, it is the best decision. We can’t keep hoping for short term fixes, and we can’t keep chopping and changing coaches each time they don’t qualify for a tournament, however painful that is.

There needs to be continuity, a longer-term plan needs to be in place.

But while this approach makes sense in the longer run, it will remain to be seen if Broos is the right man for this job.

For one thing, he’s 69-years old, and would be 74 in five years time. Will he have the energy, enthusiasm and commitment to face up to all the challenges that will come his way?

And will he have the full backing of Safa, and of the PSL clubs? And will he be able to choose the best options when it comes to South Africa’s players based overseas?

Article continues below

It’s one thing talking about an injection of youth, and it’s not the first time a Bafana coach has come in and taken this angle.

But it’s another thing altogether to implement that – it goes back to the question of the football pyramid in South Africa – much more must be done at the grass roots and youth team levels – both in terms of players and coaches, to ensure a better selection pool.

In short, the Bafana Bafana job is only the tip of the iceberg, there’s a whole lot more that needs fixing and Broos’s proclamation that he will build a youthful team, at this point seems more like lip service, because we’ve heard it so many times before and it’s never fully materialised.