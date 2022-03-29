Broos impressed with Bafana Bafana trio, finds positives in France defeat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos singled out ex-Orlando Pirates forward Lyle Foster as well as centre-backs Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyanda Xulu for praise after South Africa lost 5-0 to France.

Broos admitted to there being a clear gulf in class. But speaking afterwards to the media, he said he was proud of the way his team stayed together and kept fighting until the end.

And the Belgian was able to take positives from the experience of playing the World Cup champions, as well as what he felt were some promising performances from some of the younger Bafana players.

“The experience we have today to play against such a team is more worth than the defeat today,” Broos said.

“Like [Lyle] Foster, it was very difficult for him, but for me, he played a good game. And there were a few others who played a good game. And certainly the new ones, I’m happy with them. This is for me the most important thing, I see that there is more quality than six or seven months ago.”

Broos was pleased with his side’s attempts to play possession football, and also singled out two defenders for praise.

“I think that we tried to play football and there were some moments we could do it. But again the level was too big a difference, and therefore we couldn’t do what we would have liked to do.

“But we tried to play football, and against this team (France), we tried to play football, we didn’t kick the ball in the stands.

“Secondly, there were some players that in very difficult circumstances, they play a good game. I said already, [Lyle] Foster.

“And behind – the two centre-backs, [Siyanda] Xulu and [Nkosinathi] Sibisi, they were good also.

“As a total team, we had not enough quality to fight and be an equal of France. But again for me, even when it’s 5-0, it’s still positive.”