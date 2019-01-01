Bronze, Gama and Henry discuss empowering women in football

The Dubai International Sports Council Conference had an all women panel discuss the successes and challenges that face women's football.

Lucy Bronze, Amandine Henry, Sara Gama and referee Stephanie Frappart made up the first ever all women panel at the 14th Dubai International Sports Council Conference. They were moderated by the CEO of Futbolita, also known as “The ‘Female Voice Of Football”, who asked them questions regarding the progress of women’s football and the challenges each one of them have had to overcome.



The current UEFA Women’s Player Of The Year Lucy Bronze covered topics regarding the national team and her club team Olympique Lyonnaise. She stated there was a gap in the development of women’s football between some European countries. Those behind need support to raise their level and make the women’s game competitive for all. In 2020 she hopes to see all the stadiums full in ever game.

French referee Stephanie Frappart who has officiated men’s and women’s football matches, discussed the differences in how she was treated between the two while on the field. In August 2019, the 36-year-old was the first woman to referee a major men’s European match when beat on penalties in Istanbul to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

Amandine Henry said today's football players have inspired many women not only in football, but in all walks of life. Amandine who plays for is also the captain of the French national team, started her footballing career at the age of just 15.

and defender Sara Gama discussed where Italy needs to improve in women’s football to be more competitive, highlighting that the pool of players they have are less than 23,000 where as their neighbours have a pool of 100,000 women footballers.