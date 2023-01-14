Brighton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton against Liverpool in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will travel to Brighton on Saturday as they hope to get into the top four in the Premier League.

The Reds put together four league wins in a row before losing to Brentford in their previous outing. Jurgen Klopp's men followed that up with a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup and will hope to get back to winning ways in the league.

Brighton are close behind Liverpool, with only a point separating the two teams. They have managed two big wins in a row and will be confident of producing another shock result against favourites Liverpool.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Brighton vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Liverpool Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00am ET, 3:00pm GMT, 8.30pm IST Venue: Falmer Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being telecast.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Brighton team news & squad

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi doesn't have any fresh injury concerns although he did confirm Leandro Trossard will not play against Liverpool.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Gilmour, Mac Allister, March, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson

Liverpool team news & squad

Jurgen Klopp will be waiting on the fitness test result of Darwin Nunez who is a major doubt for the game against Brighton.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return to the squad following their injury layoffs but Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo remain sidelined.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain