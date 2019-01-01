Brighton vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Seagulls will hope their FA Cup win over West Brom can propel them to a first league victory of 2019 against the Clarets

With progression through to the fifth round of the FA Cup secured after an extra-time replay victory over Championship opponents West Brom, Brighton & Hove Albion will be hoping they can kick on to a much needed Premier League victory.

Chris Hughton’s side are five points clear of the bottom three but with no wins in the top flight since last year, they will want to convert their knockout form into positive results elsewhere sooner rather than later.

They may fancy their chances against a Burnley side perilously closer to the drop than themselves – but Sean Dyche’s men became the first side to take points off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United the other week and won’t go down easily.

Both sides need a vital three points, so who will take the spoils on the south coast?

Game Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Date Saturday, February 9 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:m ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 1. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Brighton players Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Chris Hughton looks to be missing Jose Izquierdo and Dale Stephens due to injury, though there is hope that Bernardo can shake off a knock to start.

Glenn Murray will likely start after he came off the bench against West Brom.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan, Bernardo, Dunk, Duffy, Balogun; Propper, Bissouma, Gross; Locadia, Knockaert, Murray.

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Brady Forwards Wood, Hendrick, Crouch, Barnes, Vydra

Sean Dyche will be likely to contend without Jonathan Walters and Aaron Lennon who remain sidelined.

Peter Crouch could be in line to make a start for the first time but is more likely to remain on the bench.

Potential Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Betting & Match Odds

Brighton are 11/10 favourites to pick up the three points with bet365. Burnley meanwhile are priced at 3/1 while a draw is available at 23/10.

Match Preview

With their FA Cup success sending them to the last 16 at the expense of West Brom this week, Brighton & Hove Albion now turn their attention back to the Premier League as they host Burnley in a game where both sides will be quietly desperate for the win.

Neither side currently sits in the bottom three, five and two points clear of it respectively, with neutral enough form to assure supporters that there is no panic yet.

But the numerous draws scored by both Chris Hughton and Sean Dyche’s side will be frustrating to their managers as they both look to pull clear of what could very quickly become a fierce relegation battle.

If not strictly a six-pointer, then their encounter still gives either side a great chance to pull further into mid-table security – or to slip down towards the chasing pack led by Cardiff.

Albion will be keen to turn their victory over the Baggies into momentum, while the Clarets will be hoping to be third time lucky after draws with Manchester United and Southampton.

The Seagulls have in fact failed to win outside of the FA Cup this year, last picking up three league points in late December against Everton.

Burnley have fared somewhat better with wins lower-table rivals Fulham and Huddersfield helping them to go six unbeaten in the top flight with their only loss of the period a cup drubbing by Manchester City.

It could be too close to call – but neither side will give up the chance of securing some additional safety without a fight.