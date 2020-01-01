Brian Brobbey: Ajax boss Ten Hag commends Ghana target despite Champions League disappointment

The Lancers' manager was impressed with the 18-year-old's 45 minutes of action against Atalanta

Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag believes young striker Brian Brobbey gave a good account of himself in Wednesday's clash with despite a disappointing result in the end.

The Dutch giants, who were without prodigy Mohammed Kudus due to injury, crashed out of the elite continental inter-club competition following a 1-0 home defeat at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Ghana-linked youth star Brobbey was in action for Ajax as he was offered a rare start in the game decided by Luis Muriel's 85th-minute strike for the visitors.

"There just wasn't enough connection going on in the first half, especially with Brian Brobbey," Hag said, as reported by his club's official website.

"Brian made himself very available a number of times throughout the game. But as I've already said, we needed more guys like that. That would have also given us more power up front.

"In the spring we'll go further in the . After reaching the final a few years ago, we know very well where that can lead, but we also know the story of what happened with last season. You just have to get to the next round first."

Brobbey's night, however, ended on a bad note as he was substituted at half-time after picking up an injury.

Ajax, by their Champions League elimination, have dropped down into the Europa League.

"You can't wallow in disappointment for too long. This leads to negativity, to injuries and to low levels of energy. We have to get that positive vibe back. We've been having a great season so far and we'll continue that against Zwolle on Saturday," Ten Hag added.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, Brobbey is on the radar of the Ghana Football Association who have pencilled down the striker among a host of dual nationals for a possible switch of international allegiance.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie in October, coming on as a second-half substitute against Fortuna Sittard.

Two of his three footballing elder brothers, Kevin Luckassen and Derrick Luckassen, have both filed for a switch of international allegiance to Ghana after playing for the Netherlands at youth level.