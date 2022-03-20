Brentford’s Wissa fires Morocco warning with strike against Iheanacho's Leicester City

Yoane Wissa has sent Morocco a strong warning ahead of this week’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off with a goal in Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

With the hosts leading by two goals in the Premier League outing, the DR Congo international found the net five minutes from full-time, but that could not rescue the Bees from crumbling at King Power Stadium.

Following back-to-back victories against Norwich City and Burnley, Thomas Frank’s men travelled to East Midlands to face the Foxes - a team still hurt by their defeat to Rennes during the week.

They showed promise from the very first blast of referee Darren England's whistle, but the Foxes' thwarted their attacks.

However, it was Leicester that raced into the lead in the 20th minute after Timothy Castagne unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner of goalkeeper David Raya after collecting a pass from Harvey Barnes.

Brendan Rodgers’ men doubled their lead in the 33rd minute courtesy of James Maddison.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the Bees stepped up their game in the second half through Wissa.

Daniel Amartey’s mistake allowed Bryan Mbeumo to tee up Wissa, who drilled the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from the edge of the box.

At the end of 90 minutes, Brentford returned home with heads bowed low as the Foxes gained all maximum points.

Wissa - who has now scored his fourth league goal of the 2021-22 campaign - was on parade from start to finish alongside Mbeumo. Whereas, Nigeria international Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute.

On the other side, Iheanacho was subbed off in the 86th minute for Zambia international Patson Daka, whereas, Amartey saw every minute of action.

Even at the setback manager, Frank is impressed with Brentford’s showing in the second 45 minutes.

“They scored two worldies – they put it in the top corner twice. I’m pleased with the second half; we need to play with that urgency and edge for 90 minutes,” he told the media.

Wissa is expected to join the rest of the DR congo squad on Monday to commence preparations for their play-off against Vahid Halilhodzic’s Morocco.

The Leopards welcome the Atlas Lions to the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa for the first leg on March 25 before heading to the North African country four days later, with the winners on aggregate qualifying for Qatar 2022.