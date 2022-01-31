Brentford sign Eriksen on short-term contract as Danish midfielder returns to football after heart problem

Christian Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is back in football at Brentford, with the Bees handing the Danish midfielder a short-term contract through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Thomas Frank has said of snapping up a fellow countryman: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

Article continues below

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”

More to follow...