Brendan Rodgers SACKED! Leicester lose patience with manager after Crystal Palace defeat heightens relegation fears

Leicester have sacked Brendan Rodgers, with the former Celtic manager seeing his four year reign at the club come to an end

Let go with 10 games remaining

One point away from safety

Played in a European final less than 12 months ago

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester have endured a difficult season, losing 17 of their 28 fixtures so far. Rodgers has been linked with an exit at various points this year, but it appears that yesterday's last-minute 2-1 loss to relegation rivals Crystal Palace was the final straw.

The foxes have only won one Premier League fixture in 2023, and are currently 18th in the table with 10 games remaining.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a club statement, Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha explained the timing of the decision: "Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

