The Red Giants are set to complete their foreign player signings for the 2019 season, with the arrival of an Australian centre back.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

He had earlier been reported by the Australian media to be leaving the A-League side in the current transfer window.

After hearing rumours that the defender will be joining the Red Giants, Goal on Tuesday met with Selangor vice president Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad, who confirmed the rumour.

"Yes, we are close to signing him, and he's set to arrive on Thursday."

The Red Giants had earlier given 26-year old South Korean centre back Kim Seong-sik a try-out, but we were informed that they have decided against signing him as he has not fully recovered from an injury.

Selangor have made four foreign signings ahead of the coming season; Spanish forward Rufino Segovia, Vietnamese centre back Michal Nguyen, Grenadian forward Antonio German and former Felcra FC midfielder Endrick dos Santos

Regan had previously played in Malaysia, for Premier League side Negeri Sembilan in the 2016 season, where he was team captain and a fan favourite. He then signed with the Reds, with whom he won the 2018 FFA Cup.

More details regarding the move will be provided later. Goal is currently trying to reach the player himself for his comments.

