Brazil produce drab 1-1 draw against Senegal at National Stadium

Five-time World Cup winners could only muster a 1-1 draw against at the Kallang Stadium on Thursday (10 Oct) in an international friendly as part of their global tour.

Barring an exquisite chip from forward Roberto Firminho - which got Brazil's only goal - the Selecao were completely devoid of inspiration. Their Samba magic could only be seen in flashes as they failed to score more goals much to the disappointment of those in the stands.

On the other hand, Firminho's teammate, Sadio Mane was in impressive form for Senegal as it was his constant running and skill, that allowed the African team to be awarded a penalty. The penalty was coolly dispatched by Famara Diedhiou deep in the first half of injury time.

Brazil will next play on Sunday (13 Oct) at the Kallang Stadium.