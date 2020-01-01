Williams signs new and improved Manchester United contract

The full-back has pushed into the first team during the current campaign and has been rewarded with a new deal until 2024

Brandon Williams has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

The full-back was handed his first-team debut in October in the and has since gone on to make 33 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in all competitions.

The 19-year-old was only given his previous deal in October 2019, which was due to run until 2022, but his performances this term have seen him rewarded with a new and improved contract.

“Signing this contract is another really proud moment for myself and my family. Having been at Manchester United since I was seven years old, it’s genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team,” Williams said.

“It has taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point and it has been really special for me to break through into the squad. I’ve learned a lot throughout the season from the manager, his coaching staff and my team-mates and I want to repay the trust that they have all shown in me.

“I know that everyone at the club is working really hard every day to achieve success in the coming years and I am really excited to be a part of that.”

Solskjaer, who has given game time to 12 academy graduates this season as he looks to promote youth, has been impressed with Williams’ work ethic and contribution during the a challenging 2019-20 campaign.

“Brandon has had an excellent first season, so we are delighted that he has signed a new contract. This new deal is a real testament to his hard work and the progress that he has made since his debut,” Solskjaer said.

“Brandon never looked back after stepping up from the academy and having come all the way through the system he understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“He has all of the attributes required to be a member of this exciting young squad. He will continue to learn every day in training and we look forward to watching him develop over the coming seasons.”