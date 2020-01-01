Brahimi and Yohan Boli boost Al Rayyan's Stars League title hopes with Qatars SC win

The African stars played crucial roles in helping the visitors turn around a goal deficit and grab maximum points in Doha

's Yacine Brahimi and 's Yohan Boli were on target as Al Rayyan came from behind to defeat SC 2-1 in Friday's Stars League fixture.

The victory boosted Al Rayyan's chances in the title race as they moved to a point behind league leaders Al Duhail who have a game in hand.

Brahimi cancelled out Kayke's opener for SC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

The strike extended the Algeria international's tally to 12 goals after 18 games, and he is the second highest goal scorer in the Qatari top-flight with a goal behind his compatriot Baghdad Boudjenah who has scored 13 goals for Al Sadd so far this campaign.

Boli's 84th-minute goal secured maximum points for Al Rayyan as they grabbed their 12th league win of the season.

The Ivorian attacker who moved to Qatar from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in January, has scored four goals in six league outings so far for the Lions.

Boli, Brahimi and ’s Franck Kom were in action for Diego Aguirre's side from start to finish.

Al Rayyan, placed second with 41 points after 18 matches, host fifth-placed Al Arabi for their next Stars League fixture on August 1.