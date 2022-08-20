Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Arsenal have taken maximum points from their opening two games and will be looking to make it three wins from three when they take in a trip to Premier League new boys Bournemouth. The Gunners have spent wisely during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, with an immediate return being enjoyed on that investment.
The Cherries, who have one victory and one defeat to their name, will have their work cut out trying to contain Mikel Arteta’s side, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal date & kick-off time
Game:
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Date:
August 20, 2022
Kick-off:
5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online
Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Arsenal will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream on Sky Go.
In the United States, the game can be watched on NBC and streamed through Peacock Premium.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League
Sky Go
US
NBC
Peacock Premium
Bournemouth squad & team news
Dominic Solanke sat out the Cherries’ 4-0 defeat at Manchester City with an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Scott Parker’s side.
Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also expected to be missing once again.
Summer signing Marcos Sensei did, however, get important minutes under his belt at the Etihad Stadium and should benefit from that heading into another clash with Premier League heavyweights.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neto, Dennis, Travers
Defenders
Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Zemura, Fredericks, Senesi
Midfielders
Cook, Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondes, Stanislas, Peason, Billing, Dembele, Rothwell, Tavernier
Forwards
Solanke, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Saydee
Arsenal squad & team news
Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu took in their first outings of the 2022-23 campaign during a 4-2 home win over Leicester last time out, with plenty more to come from them.
Fabio Vieira is yet to make his competitive bow for the Gunners, but did figure for the club’s U21 side in midweek and may come into contention for a debut versus the Cherries.
Reiss Nelson is Arteta’s only injury concern at present, with the winger tweaking a muscle ahead of last weekend’s victory over the Foxes.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Turner
Defenders
Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Bellerin
Midfielders
Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Vieira, Maitland-Niles, Zinchenko
Forwards
Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Jesus, Nelson