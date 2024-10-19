How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be aiming for a fifth straight win in all competitions when they take on Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men went from a goal down to beating Southampton 3-1 in their previous league fixture, while Bournemouth are coming off a 1-0 loss at Leicester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries boss Andoni Iraola could have a full-strength squad at his disposal as Tyler Adams has been tipped to come good from his back problem.

Either Luis Sinisterra or Dango Ouattara may get the nod ahead of Justin Kluivert in attack, while Evanilson should keep his place upfront.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Tavernier, Sinisterra; Evanilson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, Travers, Kepa Defenders: Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Scott, Christie, Ouattara, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing Forwards: Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli may have ruled themselves fit from their issues while on international duty with England and Brazil, respectively, but Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu are unlikely to be available for another month.

The likes of Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are also on the mend, while goalkeeper Neto is not eligible to face his parent club. Neto's absence is likely to sanction a spot in the matchday squad for 16-year-old Jack Porter.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz would have gotten themselves enough time to recuperate.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Saka, Jorginho, Rice, Sterling; Havertz, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Porter, Raya Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bournemouth and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 24, 2024 Arsenal 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Bournemouth Club Friendlies May 4, 2024 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League September 30, 2023 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal Premier League March 4, 2023 Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth Premier League August 20, 2022 Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal Premier League

