Bournemouth secure Premier League promotion with win over Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth have secured promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest that ensures they will finish in second place in the Championship.

An 83rd-minute strike from Kieffer Moore sealed the win which has put the Cherries at 85 points for the season.

Scott Parker's side are now in the top-flight for the first time since 2019-20.

Bournemouth's path back to Premier League

The club finished sixth last year in their return to the second-tier but have elevated their play in Parker's debut season at the helm.

Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke has led the Cherries with 29 goals, while Philip Billing has added 18 goal involvements.

Bournemouth will finish in second place this term behind Parker's former side, Fulham.

Their previous run in the Premier League lasted five years and included a ninth-place finish in 2016-17.

