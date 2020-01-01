Bouanga scores as Saint-Etienne advance to French Cup semi-final

The Gabon international notched his ninth goal of the season to inspire Claude Puel’s men to the last four of the competition

Denis Bouanga delivered an impressive performance as advanced to the semi-final of the French Cup after a 2-1 victory against Epinal on Thursday.

The 25-year-old forward was making his second appearance in the competition and shone, scoring a brilliant goal which inspired his side to victory.

The Gabon international fired past goalkeeper Jerome Idir in the 37th minute after a sumptuous pass from Franck Honorat

Moments before the hour mark, Mahdi Camara doubled the lead before Jean-Philippe Krasso reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute, but Claude Puel’s men held their nerve to claim victory and progress into the last four of the tournament.

Bouanga has now scored nine goals across all competitions this season and will hope to continue his fine form when Saint-Etienne take on Brest in a game on Sunday.