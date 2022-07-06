Borussia Dortmund sign €34.5m Haller from Ajax as Haaland transfer replacement

The German side have snapped up the Ivory Coast international from Ajax after an impressive spell in the Eredivisie

Borussia Dortmund have signed Sebastien Haller from Ajax in a deal worth €34.5 million (£29m/$35m).

The striker leaves the Eredivisie champions after just 18 months with the club and may be trusted to replace Erling Haaland at the pinnacle of the Dortmund attack.

The Ivory Coast international scored an impressive 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last term, including 11 in the Champions League - a figure bested only by Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

How much will Dortmund pay for Haller?

Dortmund will pay €31m (£26m/$32m) up front for the 28-year-old, Ajax confirmed.

However, the German side could end up paying a further €3.5m (£3m/$4m) in bonuses.

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿'𝘀 in the building ✔️ pic.twitter.com/g7hyNnlkR4 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 6, 2022

Haller contract length

Haller has signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side, tying him to the club until 2026.

What has been said about Haller joining Dortmund?

The striker told his new team's website: "The stadium is great, but the greatest stadium is nothing without its fans.

"As part of the BVB family, I can't wait to feel the support of more than 80,000 spectators in the future. We’ll hopefully achieve great things together in the next few years and be able to celebrate together too."

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said of the new signing: "We’re very pleased to have been able to sign Sebastien Haller – a seasoned centre-forward who has recently caused a sensation in the Champions League, but who also knows the Bundesliga in particular and has already demonstrated his class and high-quality finishing there.

"The overall package is very promising. Sébastien possesses a strong physical presence and he is physically very resilient. With his experience, he can also offer support and stability to our young attacking players. During the talks with us, he made it clear that he has big ambitions with BVB."

Who else have Dortmund signed this summer?

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up have been busy in the summer transfer window.

Haller is the second attacker to have made the switch to Signal Iduna Park as the team also snapped up Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the window for €38m (£32.5m/$40m).

Centre-backs Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule also arrived from Freiburg and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Midfielder Salih Ozcan made the move from Koln while goalkeepers Alexander Meyer and Marcel Lotka also joined.

Article continues below

The German team sold Haaland to Manchester City in a big money move while Steffen Tigges went to Koln. Meanwhile, Axel Witsel joined Atletico Madrid, Roman Burki left for St Louis City and Marwin Hitz went to Basel.

Dan-Axel Zagadou has also gone after his contract came to an end this summer.

Further reading