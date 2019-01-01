'Borrell stays with me' - Guardiola adamant Man City coach won't follow Arteta to Arsenal

The Citizen's have already lost one trusted ally to the Gunners. Their manager does not want a second to take the same path as Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola is keen to avoid losing a second assistant to after indicating Rodolfo Borrell still has a big role to play at .

Back-to-back Premier League champions City are seeing their crown slide this season, with seemingly striding away towards trophy glory.

And they suffered a fresh setback when Mikel Arteta was tempted away by Arsenal this week, with Guardiola's de facto number two landing the head coach role at Emirates Stadium.

Guardiola made no secret of his wish for Arteta to stay with City, but after three-and-a-half years of learning the ropes in Manchester, the 37-year-old saw his future in north London.

Reports have linked Borrell with Arsenal too, with suggestions Arteta may see him as the perfect second-in-command.

However, Guardiola is not minded to allow former youth coach Borrell, who played a role in nurturing the early career of Lionel Messi, to follow the same path as Arteta.

Former City youth coach Borrell will effectively take on Arteta's old job, with the 48-year-old set to work more closely with Guardiola than before.

"From now on he will stay with me. We don't have any approach from Arsenal," Guardiola told reporters at a news conference.

Guardiola has ruled out bringing in a replacement from outside to take Arteta's place before the end of the season.

He said: "Until summer we are going to continue in this way."

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, with high flying set to arrive at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's men can move to within a point of the Foxes with a win, while also reducing the gap to leaders Liverpool down to 11 points while they participate in the Club World Cup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are due to take in a trip to Goodison Park to face in the day's early kick-off, which will mark interim manager Freddie Ljungberg's final game in the dugout.

Arteta's tenure will officially begin on Sunday, as he looks ahead to his first match in charge on Boxing Day, with the Gunners set to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.