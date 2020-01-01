Boost for PSG as both Mbappe & Verratti named in travelling squad for Atalanta Champions League tie

Thomas Tuchel has welcomed two key performers back into his ranks ahead of next week's crucial quarter-final clash

have been handed a boost as both Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti have been named in the travelling squad for their upcoming tie against .

PSG have been sweating on Mbappe's fitness since seeing the forward sidelined with an ankle sprain during last week's Coupe de triumph over .

The World Cup winner was initially ruled out for three weeks, and Thomas Tuchel was not optimistic of a prized asset making a full recovery in time for the trip to Lisbon before a friendly win against Sochaux on Wednesday.

"The deadline is short, super short," the PSG boss told reporters. "We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta.

"But I do not expect too much."

Tuchel also revealed that Italian midfielder Verratti's participation in Europe was in doubt, as he missed the clash with Sochaux due to a calf injury suffered in training.

However, it has now been confirmed that both men will travel to for the meeting with Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Neymar, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe have also been restored to the squad after being rested for the midweek warm-up fixture, but Layvin Kurzawa will sit out the game due to a thigh issue.

PSG will be aiming to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1994-95, with the winners of the last-eight encounter set to be rewarded with a tie against either or .

Tuchel's men saw off 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, while Atalanta beat 8-4 over two legs to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Paris Saint-Germain's travelling Champions League squad in full

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, Loic Mbe Soh, Timothee Pembele

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Kays Ruiz-Atil

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo