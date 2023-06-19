Boost for Arsenal? Kai Havertz tells Chelsea he won't sign new contract with Blues

Kai Havertz have informed Chelsea he will not sign a contract extension which comes as a huge boost for Arsenal.

Havertz won't extend stay at Chelsea

Boost for Arsenal who want to sign him

Bayern remain interested in the player

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have already seen their opening bid for Kai Havertz rejected by Chelsea but the German attacker is keen on making a move to the Gunners. He has now reportedly rejected Chelsea's offer of signing a new deal according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have set a price of £70 million on Havertz but the Gunners are trying to reduce the asking price. Havertz's decision not to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge thus comes as a huge boost for Mikel Arteta's side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keen on recruiting the German international and Chelsea will hope that they place a bid for the player soon and sparks a bidding war. The player currently earns a salary of £220,000-a-week at Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly ready to match his wage demands.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAI HAVERTZ? The 24-year-old will be next seen in action for Germany when they face Colombia in an international friendly on June 20.