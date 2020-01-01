Bologna’s Juwara names Real Madrid star Hazard as his role model

The Gambian striker made headlines after grabbing a winning goal against Inter Milan

rising star Musa Juwara has mentioned the name of winger Eden Hazard as his role model on the back of a solid performance against Milan on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Gambian came off the bench to equalise for the Rossoblu after former star Romelu Lukaku had given the Nerazzurri the lead in the 22nd minute.

Juwara’s fellow countryman in Musa Barrow then bagged the winner in the 80th minute for a shock 2-1 win at the San Siro which put a further dent on Inter’s title hopes while keeping Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men 16 points further away from the drop zone and seven points adrift of qualification.

"I used to cheer when I was a kid, so I'd say Eden Hazard,” Juwara said when asked by DAZN about who his role model is.

Hazard was with Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists, winning two Premier League and two Europa League titles.

Juwara then jokingly mentioned Barrow - who is on loan from and has a hand in nine goals (six goals, three assists), as his other role model.

It marks a remarkable rise for Juwara who arrived in as an immigrant by boat in 2016 and started his football career with Virtus Avigliano that year before moving to Verona in 2017.

He made only one senior appearance with the Gialloblu before joining Bologna last summer.

He has now featured five times in the this season and thanks coach Mihajlovic for making it possible to play him against Inter. He also dedicated his first top-flight goal to the family that adopted him when he arrived on the shores of Italy

"First of all, I have to thank the coach, because being played against Inter is something that needs compliments,” he continued while speaking with DAZN.

“I want to dedicate my first goal in Serie A to my family and all those who helped me get here.

"I did not think of playing. I am working well in training, but I did not think of playing against Inter. But the coach gave me confidence and I must thank him, as mentioned. I am young to play and score against Inter: it is a dream that I will remember all my life.”

Juwara will hope he can inspire Bologna again when they take on Jeremie Boga’s at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Wednesday.