Boli: Qatari club Al Rayyan sign Sint-Truiden forward

The Ivorian forward completed a permanent switch to the Middle East that will keep him in Doha until the summer of 2023

Stars League outfit Al Rayyan have signed Yohan Boli on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian top-flight side Sint-Truiden.

Although the financial details were not disclosed, the 26-year-old was nearing the end of his contract in and could have left the club as a free agent in the summer.

Article continues below

During his stint in Europe, Boli enjoyed an impressive goalscoring run and he already scored 10 goals in 17 Belgian First Division A games this season.

The international joins winger Yacine Brahimi and midfielder Franck Kom at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Our new player Yohan BOLI signed officially his contract today to join the team for three years and a half. pic.twitter.com/buazUkS6MQ — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) January 12, 2020

Boli will be looking to hit the ground running when second-placed Al Rayyan visit Al Gharafa for their next Stars League fixture on January 23.