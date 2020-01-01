Boga scores as Sassuolo return to winning ways against Brescia

The Ivory Coast international was on the scoresheet as the Black and Greens secured a comfortable victory at Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Jeremie Boga found the back of the net to help clinch a 3-0 win against Brescia in Monday’s game.

After losing to last weekend, the Ivorian winger played a key role as Roberto De Zerbi’s men returned to winning ways.

Boga, who was handed a starting role in the encounter, scored his eighth league goal of the season in front of their own fans.

More teams

Francesco Caputo’s brace gave the Black and Greens a comfortable lead before Boga sealed the victory in the 75th minute after he was set up by Manuel Locatelli.

The 23-year-old featured for the entirety of the game along with his teammate and international Mehdi Bourabia.

The result moved the Black and Greens to 11th in the Serie A table after gathering 32 points from 25 games.

Article continues below

Sassuolo will hope to build on this impressive performance when they square off against Milan in their next league game on March 15.