Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen fumes at suspension for Conference League match vs Roma

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has fumed at UEFA's decision to suspend him from the dugout for the second leg of the Conference League quarter-final against Roma on Thursday.

Knutsen will be forced to sit in the stands to watch the match after UEFA punished him for “conduct which is insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct” after he was allegedly involved in a post-match altercation with his Serie A opponents.

Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos has also been suspended for his role in the fight.

What did Knutsen say about UEFA's ruling?

"The incredible thing is that they say I pose a security risk, but they obviously place me in the stands," he told Viaplay. "He who sees the logic in it, it is amazing.

"When you go into the values of sports and what kind of tricks you use to get your opponent out of control, it is as far away from the Norwegian values as you get. And then you just have to accept that it's like that, then you just have to trust the people who will take care of those things and that it will be done in a professional way. I do not experience that either."

In an initial club statement about the ruling, Bodo/Glimt wrote: "We are surprised and shocked by UEFA's decision. We will appeal, and will work on it throughout the evening. Beyond that, we currently have no comments."

The appeal was unsuccessful.

Knutsen considered retirement

The head coach previously admitted that the incident with Roma made him consider walking away from football.

"It is on a level that I have considered whether I should continue with this," he said. "It is so far from my, the club's and Norwegian football's values.

"Such things can make me want to do something completely different. For me, the most important thing is to be able to see myself in the mirror.

"If it's at the expense of it, I have to consider whether it's actually worth it. This game costs a lot."

How has the tie gone?

Bodo/Glimt enter the second leg with a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

They famously defeated Roma 6-1 in the group stage last October while drawing the other fixture 2-2.

