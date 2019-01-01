Blow for Man City as Aguero limps off versus Chelsea

The striker tangled with Blues defender Reece James in the box and was forced to go straight down the tunnel

have been dealt a potential injury blow as Sergio Aguero was forced off in Saturday's clash with .

With City up 2-1 in the second half, Aguero was caught up in a clash with Chelsea defender Reece James in the box.

As City appealed for a penalty, Aguero was slow to get to his feet and was hardly able to walk when he did.

The Argentine was forced to make way, with Gabriel Jesus coming on in his place in the 77th minute.

Aguero went straight down the tunnel after his injury, with City now forced to endure a nervous wait to find out their star striker's status.

