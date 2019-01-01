Blow for Bayern as Kimmich suspended for Liverpool second leg

The 24-year-old will play no part in the return fixture at Allianz Arena in the Champions League last 16.

right-back Joshua Kimmich will miss the second leg of his side's last-16 tie against .

Kimmich picked up a yellow card in Tuesday's first leg at Anfield and will be suspended for the return clash at Allianz Arena on March 13.

The 24-year-old brought down Sadio Mane from behind in the 28th minute of a scoreless game, resulting in referee Gianluca Rocchi showing a yellow card.

The right-back appeared to slightly injure himself in the challenge, and had to receive treatment on the pitch several minutes later.

With Rafinha warming up on the sidelines as a possible replacement, Kimmich instead was able to shake off the injury and continue.

Kimmich's suspension is a blow for the champions, as the German international has been an ever-present for them this season.

The international has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, tallying 12 assists to go along with one goal.

After a slow start to the Bundesliga season, Bayern have closed the gap on Dortmund at the top of the table and now trail by just three points.

Bayern are back in action on Saturday as they face Hertha in the Bundesliga.