Liverpool and Arsenal-linked Bissouma future uncertain, admits Brighton manager Potter

The Seagulls head coach is not sure whether the Malian will still be on the books at Amex Stadium next season

Brighton boss Graham Potter has admitted the future of Liverpool and Arsenal-linked midfielder Yves Bissouma is uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bissouma enjoyed another fine individual season at Brighton in 2020-21, helping them avoid relegation while solidifying his reputation as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at Amex Stadium but has been strongly linked with a big-money move, with Potter conceding he's unsure whether Bissouma will still be on the club's books next season after their final day defeat to Arsenal.

What's been said?

Asked if he can give any assurances over Bissouma's future amid rumours of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, Potter told reporters: "Not really. He’s got a contract with us. As far as I know he’s going to report to pre-season like everyone else, but it’s football.

"Like anything, in the summer we have to make some good decisions and improve the football club."

Bissouma's stance

Bissouma has kept relatively quiet with regards to his next move, but did insist that he remains fully committed to Brighton's cause at the end of April as Potter's side sought to maintain their Premier League status.

“I don’t have much to say about that because I’m at Brighton for the moment,” he said. “I consider myself a Brighton player, so the most important thing right now, is to stay up. We’ll try and God willing, we’ll see how things go next season.”

Bissouma's record at Brighton

Brighton initially snapped Bissouma up from French outfit Lille back in July 2018, tying him down to a five-year contract. The Malian has since racked up 96 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls, while also recording four goals and one assist.

