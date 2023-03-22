'Big possibility' Carlo Ancelotti becomes new Brazil manager, claims Ederson

Ederson is hoping Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be announced as the new manager of the Brazil national team.

Brazil searching for a new boss

Players have discussed Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss under contract until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil remain without a permanent head coach following Tite's decision to step down after a disappointing World Cup 2022 campaign. Ancelotti and Real Madrid have both recently denied speculation the 63-year-old could leave the Santiago Bernabeu to coach the Selecao, but Ederson says his team-mates have been talking about the possibility of the Italian arriving.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, [Eder] Militão. There is a big possibility that he comes," The Manchester City goalkeeper told a press conference. "Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not. I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living that phase of anxiety."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti is contracted to Real Madrid until 2024 and said before Sunday's Clasico defeat to Barcelona that he would be happy to stay with the club "for life." Yet there are doubts over his future at Madrid and he could come under pressure if he fails to lift a major trophy this season. Los Blancos are now 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, 1-0 down to Xavi's side at the halfway point of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie and set to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao are currently preparing for an international friendly against Morocco on Saturday. Under-20 team coach Ramon Menezes will take charge of the team for the game.