Bielik leaves Arsenal as he joins Derby in £10m deal

The Poland Under-21 defender departs the Emirates Stadium without having made a single Premier League appearance for the Gunners

have sold defender Krystian Bielik to Championship side Derby for a fee believed to be £10 million ($12m).

The 21-year-old, who joined from Legia Warsaw In 2015, leaves north London without having made a single Premier League appearance for the club, with his only two appearances in a Gunners shirt coming in the EFL Cup.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Charlton last season, helping the club earn promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

His performances for the Addicks saw him attract interest from a number of Championship clubs while giants were also linked with a move.

Goal reported on Thursday that Arsenal hoped Bielik would sign a new deal with the club before heading out on another loan.

However, the Under-21 international made it clear he was not interested in a loan deal and was ready to leave permanently if he was not going to be given a first-team opportunity under Unai Emery this season.

He could make his Rams debut in their Championship season opener against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday.

“He is a young player at the age of 21 and it is a permanent deal which I think is a very good investment for the club. I am very happy he has joined the team," said Derby manager Phillip Cocu.

“He will get better and develop, but for his age he is a very good player.”

The deal gives Arsenal a timely cash boost with under a week to go until the transfer deadline.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe from in a £72 million ($87m) deal on Thursday but still hope to add further players before the deadline.

The north London club are reportedly set to make a further bid worth around £25m ($30m) for left-back Kieran Tierney, having already seen two bids rejected by the Scottish champions for the 22-year-old.

They could also add another centre-back before the transfer window shuts next Thursday, with Laurent Koscielny expected to seal a move back to and the club open to offers for Shkodran Mustafi.