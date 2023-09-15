'As soon as Betis called me it was easy to decide' - Spain international Isco explains why he signed for Real Betis after nine years with Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco says it was an "easy" decision to join Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old joined the Spanish side as a free agent in July, months after he was released from Sevilla. The midfielder said he did not have to think about the offer for too long before agreeing to reunite with his ex-Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini.

WHAT THEY SAID: “As soon as Betis called me it was easy to decide. From the outside you already see that it is an important club, with a serious sporting project and a desire to grow," he told Kooora. "Furthermore, they play attractive football with which I feel identified and have a coach I've already worked with and knows my conditions perfectly.

"I was convinced that it was the ideal team to find my best version again and, after the conversations I had with the sports director and the coach, I was clear that I wanted to come. And I am delighted to have done it because I have adapted very well and I have found a very good environment that makes it easier for you to focus on football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spain international is off to a good start with Betis, having started all four of their La Liga matches so far this season and scored one goal. Isco hopes to get back to his best form from his days at Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles over a nine-year spell.

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? The ex-Madrid star will likely be involved when Betis face Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.