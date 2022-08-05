Best 2022-23 third kits released so far: Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Venezia and more

Some of these are a cut above the home and away kits this season...

Third kits are somewhat overshadowed by home and away kits throughout the season, but they're hard to ignore when the designs get more extravagant and cooler. In recent years we've seen the resurgence of iconic vintage designs, to some brand-new bold looks which pay homage to clubs' cultures and traditions.

While third kits might not make the headlines, you don't want to miss out on some of these incredible releases for the 2022-23 season. Here are the best third-kit football shirts revealed so far this season.

Arsenal

adidas

Adidas have loved designing a pink jersey over the last few years and Arsenal get their turn for their 2022-23 third kit. The pink jersey brings back the classic late 20th-century Arsenal crest, which sits on hues of wonderful light pink hues, with dark blue accents. A pink kit done well in our books.

Get it from adidas for £70.00

Celtic

adidas

The Celtic third kit pays tribute to Celtic Park which has been home to the club for more than 130 years. Stanchion-inspired detailing on the sleeve cuffs and yellow trim act as a reminder of this when the players will don the third kit on away days.

Get it from adidas for £65.00

Crystal Palace

Macron

Macron has gone for an eye-catching number for the Crystal Palace third kit. It features a diagonal red and blue band in a brush pattern, which almost mimics a sash, worn across the shirt. The club colours sit on a black shirt with a white collar and sleeve cuffs.

Get it from Macron for £71.99

Leicester City

Leicester City

Leicester make a statement with a third kit that features maroon detailing, as a nod to the team that won the 2020-21 FA Cup. The shirt has two white panels on both sides of the shirt with an all-over intricate net-like graphic, in beige tones.

Get it from the Leicester City club store for £63.00

Manchester City

PUMA

Paying homage to the Manchester worker bee, the Manchester City third kit features black hoops on a lime green shirt which blur at the edge as a symbol of the bee. PUMA launched the kit with the slogan 'play forever', as the shirt pays homage to a different form of play associated with Manchester - street art.

Get it from PUMA for £70.00

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest

A repeated blue and coral pattern on a navy blue jersey makes Nottingham Forest's shirt one of the best for the new season. It's a stylish kit with a retro vibe to it, and a great contender for the top third kit as the Midlands club returns to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

The new third kit will be available to purchase online from Thursday, August 11.

Rangers

Castore

Inspired by the 1993/94 third shirt, the Ranger's third kit comes in a vivid tangerine colourway with dark blue detailing for a great colour combination. It's a pop of summer in their kit collection for the season, which features a classic blue and white home kit.

Get it from Castore for £65.00

Southampton

Southampton FC

The Southampton third kit takes inspiration from the RAF planes that were first flown from the city. Hence the khaki colourway with shading, creating a modern and sharp design. It's a pattern which not only mimics the camouflage used on the planes but also the movement of the propeller.

Get it from the Southampton club store for £55.00

Venezia

Venezia

Although the Venezia third kit is now sold out, you can see exactly why. It's a belter with a gold colourway, inspired by the history of Venice. Throughout the history of the club, gold has been used as a nod to the club's home city and its gilded churches, monuments and palazzi.