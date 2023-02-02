Besiktas assessing Hakim Ziyech loan with Chelsea star still in frame for transfer after collapse of PSG deal

Besiktas are reportedly weighing up a loan deal for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after his move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed on transfer deadline day.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan star flew to Paris to complete his move to PSG after the Ligue 1 outfit reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea late on deadline day. However, the deal eventually collapsed as a result of the Blues failing to file the correct documents on multiple occasions. The Parisian outfit appealed to France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) legal committee, to allow them to complete the transfer, but the plea was subsequently rejected on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger could still force his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Turkish journalist Gökmen Özcan revealing that Besiktas are assessing the option to get the disgruntled Chelsea star onboard. The club management is reportedly "making a cost assessment" of the potential deal to figure out whether it will be financially feasible.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although the transfer window in England has been slammed shut, the market will remain open until February 8 in Turkey. This gives Besiktas enough time to make a calculated decision about Ziyech. A permanent transfer looks unlikely at this stage but a short-term loan might be on the cards.

WHAT NEXT? With Ziyech's future still hanging in the air, it remains to be seen whether Graham Potter chooses to pick him in the matchday squad for Chelsea's fixture against Fulham on Saturday.