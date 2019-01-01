‘Bertrand Traore is a tourist and sometimes falls asleep’ – Ex-France coach Domenech slams Lyon star

The Burkina Faso international is yet to score in the French top-flight this season although he opened his 2019-20 account in a Champions League game

Former and manager Raymond Domenech has slammed Bertrand Traore for his performances in this season.

Traore is struggling to find the back of the net in the French top-flight having played 12 games for Rudi Garcia’s side who are ninth in the league standings.

The Burkinabe’s only goal so far this campaign came in a Uefa Champions League encounter against Benfica as the Kids cruised to a 3-1 home win on November 5.

Apart from his contribution against the Portuguese side, Domenech is not pleased with Traore’s unconvincing displays this term and has criticised his presence in Lyon.

“He's a tourist, he's an illusion in defensive work, but in the offensive phase nothing is happening,” Domenech told L'Equipe.

Article continues below

“He scored against , but he was pitiful the whole game. He is useless and you lose almost all the balls he receives. His passes do not arrive, his balls are too short, too soft.

“For me, he does not like to hurt himself and sometimes falls asleep."

The former attacker will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring boots when Lyon visit for Wednesday’s Uefa game.