Bernardo Silva staying put? Manchester City reject PSG offer for Portugal star as treble winners determined to keep him

Manchester City have rejected Paris Saint-Germain's first bid for Bernardo Silva, it has been reported.

City reject opening offer

PSG want attacking midfielder

Silva determined to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Record reports that PSG's first offer for Silva has been rejected but the player would like to move to France. There is also said to be interest from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona but Silva has made Paris his first choice destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's pursuit is being led by Luis Campos, the club's football advisor, who is a close friend of Silva's, having signed him for Monaco in 2014.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City remain hopeful of convincing Silva to stay at the club and would like him to extend his contract. His current deal expires in 2025, and the club may need to force the Portugal international to make a decision over his future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City face Bayern Munich in their first pre-season friendly on July 26.