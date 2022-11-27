Bernardo Silva dedicates Portugal's win over Uruguay to injured teammate - before the game's even happened

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva seems convinced his team will beat Uruguay at the World Cup, as he has already dedicated the win to his team-mate.

Danilo out injured

Bernardo dedicates win to midfielder

But game hasn't happened yet

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal midfielder Danilo has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup group stage after fracturing his ribs in training. Team-mate Bernardo Silva has already dedicated Portugal's win over Uruguay to the stricken midfielder despite the fact that the game does not take place until Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person," he told reporters. "That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal manager Fernando Santos has said he "does not understand" how Danilo can have suffered such an injury on the training ground ahead of the match. Danilo started Portugal's opening game of the World Cup, a 3-2 win over Ghana, but has now been forced onto the sidelines.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Portugal have won just one of their last nine meetings with South American nations in all competitions (D3 L5), beating Argentina 1-0 in a friendly in November 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Santos's side face Uruguay on Monday and then finish off their group campaign on Friday against South Korea.