'Bernardo does like Barcelona' - Guardiola addresses transfer rumours as Xavi confesses 'love' for Man City star

- The midfielder has been heavily linked to Barca
- City had previously insisted he'd stay at the club
- Pep Guardiola and Xavi together after charity match
WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona manager and his former coach discussed the transfer rumours surrounding Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva while at a press conference following the two sides' friendly on Wednesday.
WHAT THEY SAID: “I love Bernardo as a player," Xavi said, drawing a joking glare from his former manager. "He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes the difference on the pitch.”
Guardiola, meanwhile, responded: “We want Bernardo Silva with us but I don't want anyone to be unhappy here. The first thing would be for the two clubs to come to an agreement - then of course, I want him in my team. It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes FC Barcelona."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese star has been linked with Barca all summer, something which the two managers are very aware of. La Liga's transfer window closes on September 1.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY AND BARCA? While the two sides have another week to work out a deal, they'll also face league matches this weekend. Manchester City are set to face Crystal Palace on Saturday while Barca will take on Real Valladolid one day later.