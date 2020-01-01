No Bernardeschi talks with Barcelona or AC Milan, says Juventus chief Paratici

The winger has been linked with swap deals involving Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Paqueta, but Juve's sporting director says no such offer has been made

have quashed reports of an impending January exit for Federico Bernardeschi, putting to bed mounting speculation linking him with and .

The 25-year-old winger, signed from in 2017, has not been a regular under Maurizio Sarri and last started a game on December 7, when Juve were beaten 3-1 at Lazio.

Both Barca and Milan were rumoured to have been preparing swap bids for Bernardeschi, with Barca’s Ivan Rakitic and Milan’s Lucas Paqueta touted as potential makeweights.

“Juventus have a large squad full of quality, so it’s only normal that other clubs want our players,” Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, there are no negotiations around Bernardeschi, not with Barcelona and not with Milan.”

Bernardeschi has played 89 times for Juventus, scoring nine goals. He has also notched four in 24 games at senior international level for .

Paratici said earlier in the window that Juventus were happy with the squad they had, but some transfer action is still expected before the January window closes.

Midfielder Emre Can has been linked with a return to Germany with Borussia Dortmund, while Juve have also been in talks with over a swap deal involving Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa.

“There are opportunities on the market, clubs talk to each other,” Paratici added.

“This De Sciglio-Kurzawa swap is a hypothesis, we’ll see over the next few days if it is possible.

“Emre Can is an important player, we’ll be happy if he remains, but if we find a solution that suits everyone concerned, then he can take that step.

“He has a lot of suitors all over Europe, seeing as he is one of the best midfielders on the continent, so that is only natural.

Article continues below

“We hope Emre Can stays. If he does leave, then he will not be replaced.”

manager Hansi Flick fuelled speculation over the weekend, saying Can is a “leader” who could play for any club in the .

The 26-year-old made four Bundesliga appearances for Bayern as a youngster before moving on to in 2013, then a year later.