Bergkamp sounds Ek takeover warning to Kroenke as battle for Arsenal ownership continues

Dennis Bergkamp has warned Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke that Spotify founder Daniel Ek and a group of Gunners legends looking to complete a takeover of the club are "here to stay".

The Dutchman, who forms part of the consortium seeking to seize control of Premier League giants alongside ex-colleagues Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, claims two efforts have been made to discuss a sale - with one formal offer knocked back.

Those calls have been falling on deaf ears despite the Kroenkes facing protests from fans amid the Super League backlash, and Bergkamp admits that efforts to oust divisive Americans from north London may be a long process.

What has been said?

The Arsenal icon has told Voetbal International: "We can’t force anyone to sell.

"I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers.

"Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club. Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys.

"We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel.

"Because we have always played for the championship ourselves. We know how the fans feel.

"We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation. We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating."

Why is Bergkamp getting involved?

Bergkamp spent the final 11 years of his distinguished playing career with Arsenal before hanging up his boots in 2006.

During his time in England the mercurial forward won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and was named PFA Player of the Year in 1997-98.

The Gunners will forever hold a special place in his heart and, having severed ties with Ajax, is in a position where he wants to help bring about positive change at the Emirates.

He added on efforts to get the Gunners back to where they believe they belong: "After I left the club I always kept in touch with Thierry and Patrick. And of course I continued to watch the games.

"I played an important part of my career there, I have had a testimonial there. The club is in my heart, I have become a fan of players.

"Just like Patrick and Thierry, I recognise the Arsenal from our own time less and less.

"The ambition to win top prizes is in Arsenal’s DNA. Never accepting to lose.

"That mentality has slowly disappeared. I sense resignation about the current situation. That is serious. As if, given the financial situation, it is normal for Arsenal to end mid-table. That does not belong to this club. Arsenal’s DNA must be restored."

