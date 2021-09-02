Benzema makes Mbappe transfer admission as Real Madrid remain keen on PSG superstar

The France international striker already on the books at Santiago Bernabeu expects to be joined by his fellow countryman at some stage

Karim Benzema expects Kylian Mbappe to become a Real Madrid player "one day or another", with the Blancos retaining long-standing interest in the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Efforts were made late in the summer transfer window to get the World Cup winner onto the books at Santiago Bernabeu, with Goal able to confirm that a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer was tabled.

No deal was done, meaning Mbappe continues to run down the final year of his contract at Parc des Princes but Benzema believes it is only a matter of time before the 22-year-old swaps life in the French capital for the Spanish equivalent.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the Blancos' interest in Mbappe after France's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, Benzema told RTL: "He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another. We get along really well and I would like him to be with me today in Madrid."

Will Mbappe join Real Madrid?

Those at Santiago Bernabeu are now having to play a waiting game. They can enter into pre-contract talks with the Frenchman from January if no fresh terms are agreed at PSG.

That would allow a deal to be agreed with a superstar performer who is due to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Real are unlikely to be Mbappe's only suitors, but they are leading the hunt for a much sought-after signature.

Mbappe could end up being the long-term successor to Benzema in Madrid, although a man with 281 goals for the Blancos is showing no sign of slowing down.

