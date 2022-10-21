Benzema above Zidane & Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Ballon d’Or winner explains why he will never reach that level

Karim Benzema insists he will never sit above Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid folklore despite now winning a Ballon d’Or himself.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has, at 34 years of age, being named the best player on the planet for 2022 after netting 44 goals across La Liga and Champions League-winning campaigns last season. Benzema has spent 13 memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu, and is now club captain, but concedes that he will never eclipse the efforts of legendary figures that he was played alongside and been coached by.

WHAT THEY SAID: Benzema has told Real Madrid’s official website: “I’m not above Zizou and Ronaldo, we’re different. They’re role models and I can’t do what they did on the pitch, but they help me try to do it. I’m never going to reach their level. They won the Ballon d’Or and I’ve just done that. But it’s difficult to reach their level.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blancos striker Benzema sees no reason to compare himself with icons of the past as he is more than happy with his own achievements, adding: “I’ve fulfilled the three dreams I had in my life: to buy a house for my mother, to sign for Real Madrid because it’s the greatest club in the world and the third was the Ballon d’Or. I’m really proud of my work.”

DID YOU KNOW? Karim Benzema was the top scorer in La Liga 21-22 (27) and in the Champions League 21-22 (15), scoring 44 goals in the whole season. He is the third Real Madrid player to reach this tally in a single campaign after Puskas (2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (7).

WHAT NEXT? Benzema has been on target in his last two games, against Barcelona and Elche, and will be looking to help Real cement their standing at the top of the Liga table when they play host to Sevilla on Saturday.