Benjamin Aguero - son of Sergio and grandson of Maradona - training with Argentine club Tigre

Few people have a footballing family tree as healthy and flowering as Benjamin Aguero, the son of former Manchester City striker Sergio, and grandson of Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The 13-year-old has now taken his first steps into the professional game, with his father revealing he has been training with Argentine club Tigre.

Aguero senior was forced to retire earlier this season due to a heart condition, however, the family name does not look to be done in football quite yet.

What has been said?

Sergio Aguero revealed during a gaming live stream on his Twitch channel that Benjamin has done two training sessions with Tigre.

He said: "Benjamin went to Tigre because his best friend is going. He went to try out last week and he wrote to me and tells me: 'Pa, I stayed.'

"I called him there, congratulated him and told him: 'Look, you have all this year to get your act together and then see if you really like it.'

"He had a good time, he enjoyed the two practices, but we don't know if he is going to keep going."

Aguero also revealed that he will not force his son to follow the family tradition if he does not want to play, while also demanding Benjamin takes his training seriously and does not coast on any form of nepotism.

"I am quite demanding and honest," he said. "If I'm going to go see him play, I don't want to see him if he doesn't try or he doesn't care.

"If he is really going to want to play because he loves soccer, perfect. If he doesn't care and goes as a hobby, he doesn't go with me”.

