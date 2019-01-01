Beni Baningime ready to help Wigan Athletic with Premier League experience

The DR Congolese left the Goodison Park on the deadline day to join the Latics for the remainder of the season

Everton loanee Beni Baningime is eager to bring his playing experience in the Premier League and Uefa Europa League to help Wigan Athletic fight relegation in the Championship.

Baningime completed a six-month loan to the DW Stadium on Thursday and will play in the second-tier league until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut last season as a second-half substitute against Leicester City and proceeded to play seven more games in the English top-flight.

He also featured in three Europa League matches in the Toffees’ unsuccessful European campaign last campaign and earned himself a long-term contract last May after his promising performances.

An ankle injury ruled the Kinshasa-born player out of Everton’s pre-season training and he has struggled to break into Marco Silva’s squad without playing a game since the start of the season.

As he gets ready for a new challenge in the Championship, Baningime hopes to rediscover his impressive form in the heart of the midfield for Paul Cooks' side who sit 20th in the league log.

"Thinking about having played in the Premier League and Europa League, it's a bit like it was a dream,” Baningime told club website.

“Even standing in the training ground at Wigan right now, I never dreamed about being in a situation where I'm having a medical and people are organising a move for me, but it's certainly a good experience.

"I really enjoyed playing in the Premier League and hopefully I can bring that experience here in the Championship.

"I had an ankle injury in pre-season which was disappointing given that I was involved quite a bit with Everton at the end of last season, but I'm much better now, I'm starting to feel more like I did last year and I'm feeling great.

The central midfielder who is contention for his debut against QPR on Saturday continued, "I bring energy to the midfield and I work hard to win possession back. I like to be composed when I regain the ball and head forwards.

"My message to the fans is that I'm always going to give them my best and you'll never see me giving any less than that in training or during games.

"Hard work and a good attitude is what you need all the time. If you have the talent then that's going to help, but the first thing you need is the right attitude and that's how you do well as a team."

The move to Wigan unites Baningime with his brother, Divin, who has scored six goals for Latics' Under 18s so far this season.