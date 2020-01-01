Dimas Delgado - Bengaluru FC can top the ISL table

Bengaluru’s midfield maestro suggested that his partnership with Erik Paartalu in central midfield is crucial for the team…

's goalless draw against has made it difficult for the Blues to finish at the top spot in the (ISL) table. With two matches to go in the league stage, the Blues are four points behind and at the third position.

Blues midfielder Dimas Delgado still believes that they can finish at the summit despite the goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday.

“We still believe that (we can be top). We still have matches, Goa and ATK also have matches left. We are playing last game against ATK. We just have to keep working and will try to get the three points from the next game against .”

The Spanish midfielder was happy with his team's performance and suggested that they had a good outing against an in-form Chennaiyin FC.

“We knew that they are in a good momentum, they are playing well, scoring a lot of goals and we knew that it would be a very difficult game. We played a really good game. We controlled everything. In the end, we had few chances to score, few chances to get the three points but the team worked hard today in the end in football, some days you don't score.

Speaking about his midfield partnership with Australian Erik Paartalu, Delgado opined, “We have been playing for three years now. We have a very good partnership and we are friends outside the pitch. It is very important for me to have him beside me on the field because I feel confident. I know that he will always support me and he knows how I will support him. Our partnership is very important for the team because we are here to help the team.”