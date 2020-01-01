Bengaluru's Carles Cuadrat: Really difficult to beat NorthEast United

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat congratulated NorthEast United for their organised football...

Bengaluru and dished out a brilliant game of football and the match between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Both the teams enjoyed a fair bit of the ball and played end-to-end football, creating ample of opportunities in front of the goal.

Luis Machado scored on either side of the break (4', 78') for the Highlanders while Juanan Gonzalez (13') and Udanta Singh (70') scored once each for Bengaluru. The draw also meant that both the teams remained unbeaten this season.

NorthEast United climbed to the second spot in the table with nine points from five matches. head coach Carles Cuadrat appreciated the organised display of NorthEast United. He mentioned that they are a quality side and at the moment it is really difficult to beat them.

"They are starting well, very well organised and they are in that quality beginning. For sure now it is really difficult to beat them," Carles Cuadrat said after the match.

Cuadrat, however, mentioned that Bengaluru were really close towards picking up all the three points from the game. He said that his boys created at least 20 chances in front of the goal and Bengaluru are gradually improving in the season.

"Yes, we were working for the three points. We came back at the beginning, they score easily, we came back (again). We were very close to the three points. I think a lot of chances were created - we made 20 chances. The team is (improving) step by step. We just don't have three points. I have to congratulate NorthEast. It was a nice game to watch," Carles Cuadrat said after the match.