Bellerin: Goals are going to come 'very quickly' for Arsenal under Arteta

The defender is expecting significant improvement when the Gunners return to action after the winter break

Hector Bellerin says the goals will soon start to flow for as the team continues to adapt to the methods of new head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have made steady if unspectacular progress under the Spaniard since he succeeded compatriot Unai Emery in December.

The north London side have lost just once in nine matches in all competitions with Arteta in the dugout.

However, that is countered by the fact they have won just three games in that time. Two of those victories were in the , with a run of four successive Premier League draws leaving the club in 10th place, one position higher than they were when Arteta arrived.

A lack of cutting edge in front of goal is seen as one of the key reasons behind the Gunners’ patchy form. Only have scored fewer goals than Arsenal in the top half of the Premier League, while they have only scored more than once in three of Arteta’s nine games in charge.

The inaugural Premier League winter break has probably come at the right time, then, as it has afforded Arteta the chance to work closely with his players during a training camp in Dubai.

Bellerin believes the team is starting to show signs of progress under the 37-year-old’s stewardship and says further improvement will be demonstrated on the pitch when they return to action against Newcastle on Saturday.

"Mikel has always been very tactical in his work and in his whole life, he’s very professional with very clear ideas," the international defender told Arsenal’s official website.

"It’s very early doors in time. [Mikel] has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last few games that we’ve played, there’s been a big change.

"I think sometimes we need to be a bit more efficient in front of goal [but] that’s also something that comes with confidence. When you see that you’re playing better and controlling games better, the goals are something that’s going to come. I’m sure you’re going to see that very quickly.

"For us, the promise is that we’re trying to get better every single day. When a different coach comes, there are different things that you’re being asked to do.

"The most important thing is to get things right and I think with the coaching that we’re getting and the tactical advice, if we do the things that they’re asking us to do we’re going to be successful."