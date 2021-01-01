Belgium boosted by De Bruyne surgery decision after seeing Man City star suffer nose & eye fractures

Roberto Martinez has revealed that the midfielder will not require an operation on the injuries suffered during the Champions League final

Belgium have been boosted by the news that Kevin De Bruyne will not require surgery on the nose and eye socket fractures that he suffered during a Champions League outing for Manchester City.

The 29-year-old midfielder lasted an hour of a European showpiece before being forced from the field following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Fears were immediately raised regarding De Bruyne's involvement at this summer's European Championship, but Roberto Martinez claims no operation will be required and a talismanic presence will join his ranks "in the near future".

What has been said?

Belgium's boss has told reporters when delivering an update on De Bruyne: "It is going to be a period that we need to monitor and we need to take a lot of extra tests to see where his condition is. We are going to be very cautious.

"When I spoke with Kevin he looks quite positive and feels well. We have been fortunate within all the sad news when we saw the incident that even though Kevin has a double fracture, he doesn't need surgery.

"Needing surgery would make it very difficult for Kevin to be a part of the European Championships.

"I think I am feeling the opposite now because of the way that he has reacted, and the way that the treatment is, we are feeling confident that we will get a clear picture over the next seven days. That is the way we are going to take it.

"We wish Kevin a speedy recovery for his own health point of view but I feel positive that he will be able to join us in the near future."

When do Belgium need De Bruyne to be ready?

The Red Devils are due to open their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12.

They will then go on to face Denmark and Finland in their remaining Group B fixtures.

Martinez's men have two friendlies to take in before competitive action gets underway, with home dates against Greece and Croatia fast approaching.

De Bruyne is unlikely to figure in either of those contests, having been caught by a shoulder barge from Rudiger, but his dreams of gracing another major international tournament remain intact.

