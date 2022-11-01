‘Get that f*cking beer off this f*cking coach!’ - Bruce recalls prank that left Liverpool star Robertson 'petrified'

Ex-Hull City boss Steve Bruce has recalled a prank involving Andy Robertson, a team coach and beer that left the now Liverpool left-back “petrified”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Scotland international defender is now a Champions League and Premier League title winner at Anfield, with over 230 appearances for the Reds to his name, but back in 2014 he was a naive newcomer in East Yorkshire with limited experience of life at the highest level. That made Robertson an easy target for those looking to stitch him up, with one particular incident seeing him learn an important lesson when it comes to listening to team-mates over a head coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manchester United legend Bruce has told The Mirror of his experiences with Robertson, having been the man to bring him to English football: “We organised a club outing to the races - and Jake Livermore set him up good and proper. Jake had told him to get a load of beers in. Andy duly obliged.

“He was only 20 years old and was staggering under the weight of two huge Tesco carrier bags when he tried to get on the coach with them. Two bags - rammed full of Carlsberg. He clambered aboard and I’ve stopped him and said: ‘Where do you think you’re going with them?’ He just looked at me and said: ‘What’s the matter?’ I said: ‘You’re supposed to be elite athletes - get that f*cking beer off this f*cking coach.’ He was absolutely terrified. Petrified. I think he thought I was going to sack him - or smack him. The lads were absolutely howling with laughter at the back. Did I let them have the beer? What do you think? But he learned a lesson. Next time, he asked.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robertson ultimately offered enough on the pitch with Hull to earn himself a transfer to Liverpool in 2017, with there no looking back from that point.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The 2022-23 campaign is proving to be uncharacteristically tough for Robertson and the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling to find a spark as they sit ninth in the Premier League table after 12 games.